Patsy "Pat" Lorene Betz LAKE WORTH--Patsy "Pat" Lorene Betz, 88, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1600 Old Decatur Road, Saginaw. Burial: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Mary Maples, and a brother, Sonny Maples. SURVIVORS: Husband, Robert J. "Bob" Betz; sons, David Betz (Leslie), Don Betz (Cheri); daughter-in-law, Jan Betz; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020