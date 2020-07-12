1/1
Patsy Louise York
1932 - 2020
Patsy Louise York WEATHERFORD--Patsy Louise York passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by her children. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, she would be honored should you consider a donation to her church home, Eagles View Church of Saginaw, Texas. Patsy was born Nov. 6, 1932, to James Lester and Edythe Hardwick Dillman in Garfield, Ark., where she will be laid to rest beside her husband of 49 years at a later date. She served others as a registered nurse, specializing in surgery for over 30 years. Patsy was preceded in death by husband, Lewis L. York; sons, Richard Lewis York and James Phillip York; grandson, Joshua Keith York. SURVIVORS: Brother, Buddy L. Dillman (Bonnie); son, Douglas Patrick York (Tammy); daughter, Leslie York Lyons (Donny); adored daughters-in-law, Barbara and Tammy; nieces, Kirby Hamby and Carol Thompson; and many grandchildren and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
