Patsy McQueary

April 14, 1927 - July 20, 2020

Scottsdale, Arizona - Patsy M McQueary Obituary

Patsy (Patti) McQueary, 93, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Patti was born in Mineral Wells, Texas to Samuel and Verna Whatley on April 14, 1927. She married Weldon McQueary in September 1950 after meeting while in the First Baptist Church Choir. She was a faithful and dedicated servant of the Lord her whole life. She taught her Sunday School Class and was a member of the choir for years.

Patti worked at Camp Walters in the Signal Office during the war. She attended Texas Women's University where she was active in the Women's Chorus. She later worked in the medical field as an LPN and Administrator at the Allensworth Clinic.

Patti and Weldon moved to Scottsdale Arizona in 2013 to live with their daughter, Kathy, and her family. There she continued her love of gardening and music.

Patti is survived by her daughter, Kathy Stewart (Mike); five grandchildren, Brandi Knippa (Matthew), Susan Gladstein (Daryl); Chad McQueary, Luke M. Stewart (Ashley), Jeb T. Stewart; and six beautiful great-grandchildren, Savannah Knippa, Wyatt Knippa, Spencer Stout, Sydney Stout, Evelyn McQueary, Stone Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Weldon; her son, Jan McQueary; her brothers, Sam Whatley (Louise), Everett (Sis), Harb Whatley and sisters Mary Helen Wheeler (Wilburn), Clara Gene "Toots" Spear (David).

Special thanks to the staff at Silverado Memory Care in Scottsdale, Arizona for helping her find joy through music, activities and church services the last three years of her journey with Alzheimer's.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 11 am at the First Baptist Church in Mineral Wells.





