Patsy Nell Boyd ARLINGTON--Pat N. Boyd, 83, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 23, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 North Davis, Arlington, Texas, 76012. Pat was a resident of Arlington, Texas, for 12 years. She was a former resident of Rockwall, Texas, Clear Lake, Texas, Holland, France, and Pennsylvania. Pat, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, was very proud of her family and enjoyed every moment with them. She was a strong lady who gave much and asked for so little in return. SURVIVORS: Sons, Mark Boyd of Euless and Michael Boyd of Arlington; daughter, Michelle Thompson and husband, Bart, of Arlington; brother, John Childers and wife, Linda, of Joshua, sister; Joyce Burnett of Southlake; grandchildren, Collin Boyd and wife, Maggie, Justin Boyd, Summer Copeland and husband, Keelen, Elizabeth Thompson, Austin Boyd, Haleigh Boyd, and Carson Boyd; great-grandchildren, Khloe Copeland and Kyler Copeland.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2019