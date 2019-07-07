Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
City on a Hill
1140 Morrison Drive
Fort Worth, TX
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy
Dallas, TX
Patsy Nell Stroud Moody


1930 - 2019
Patsy Nell Stroud Moody Obituary
Patsy Nell Stroud Moody FORT WORTH--Patsy Nell Stroud Moody, 88, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 1, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Her final days were spent surrounded by a family who will forever adore her. SERVICE: A celebration of Patsy's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at City on a Hill, 1140 Morrison Drive, Fort Worth. Interment: 2:30 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Patsy was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Fort Worth to William Thaddeus Stroud and Gladys Myra Gideon Stroud. She was raised in Fort Worth and graduated from Poly High School. She attended Arlington State and graduated from North Texas State University. A public school teacher, she taught at Carter-Riverside and Eastern Hills High schools. She was married to the love of her life, Ed Frazier Moody, for 67 beautiful years, and together they owned and operated Moody Printing and Mail Marketing for 23 years. They were longtime members of Sagamore Hill Baptist Church and later, First Baptist Church of Gainesville. All who knew Patsy, felt loved by Patsy. She had a gift of making everyone in her presence feel special, important and, most importantly, loved. SURVIVORS: Patsy is survived by her husband, Ed Frazier Moody; daughter, Melodee Moody Young (Jack); son, Dan Moody (Lori); son, Jim Moody (Amy); grandchildren, Yardley (Casey), Bailey (Emilee), Jennifer (Austin), Matt (Diana), Paige (Hayes), Savannah, Macy, Marcus, Christina (Jody) and Austin; great-grandchildren, Harley, Campbell, Tatum, Cruz, Stella, Mateo, Abby Jo, Levi, Paislee, Addison, Adam; and a long list of extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019
