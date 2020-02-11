Home

Patsy Percy Herring FORT WORTH--Patsy Percy Herring, 86, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at Mount Olivet. Patsy was born in Fort Worth on June 18, 1933. She graduated from Paschal High School in 1951. She was married to Charles Herring for 67 years. SURVIVORS: Husband, Charles Herring; daughters, Kathy Knochel and husband, Jim, and Debby Hales and husband, David; grandsons, Chase Curtis, Kevin Knochel and wife, Stephani, and Patrick Knochel and wife, Lauren; and great-grandson, Liam. She was a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 11, 2020
