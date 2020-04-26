|
Patsy Riddle Brantley FORT WORTH--Patsy Riddle Brantley was born in Brownwood, Texas, on Feb. 24, 1929, to Audie Byler Riddle and James E. Riddle. She graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1947 and was married 47 years to Jack T. Brantley who passed away Dec. 21, 1994. Patsy loved her family, her church family, and many longtime friends. She enjoyed working with her hands and making things for others. Her lifelong joy was being part of her church. She attended the "Early Bird" class at Southcliff Baptist Church and participated in the Saints Alive Choir. She was the Meals on Wheels coordinator for Southcliff Baptist Church. Patsy went to be with the Lord on Wednesday April 22, 2020, at the age of 91. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Donna Towers and husband, Douglas, Linda Herrod and husband, Sam, Mike Brantley and wife, Julie. She leaves behind her beloved seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. INTERMENT: Patsy was buried at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Due to current quarantine restrictions, the service was limited to family. It was live-streamed on Laurel Land Funeral Home Fort Worth's Facebook Page and may be viewed at any time there. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Patsy requested you make memorial contributions to Southcliff Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas or Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020