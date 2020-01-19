|
|
Patsy Ruth Dumas O'Neal FORT WORTH--Pat Dumas O'Neal passed peacefully from her earthly life on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, holding her daughter's hand. She was much loved and will be so missed by all whose lives she touched. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, Texas, 76013. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts to DAR Scholarship Fund, 1776 D Street NW, Washington, DC 2006, or a . A lifelong resident of Fort Worth, Pat was born Sept. 23, 1926. She was the only child of E Horace Dumas and his wife, Fay Taylor Dumas. Pat graduated from old Pascal High School and attended Texas Tech. Her college days completed, she returned home, married and began her family. She enjoyed a long, 29-year career with the Federal Aviation Agency, retiring early to care for her ailing parents. Family was everything to Pat and the greatest joy of her life. She was blessed with two children, Laura and Larry; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren. Pat loved genealogy and was her family's historian. A sixth-generation Texan, she was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Daughters of the American Revolution, U.S. Daughters of 1812, the National Huguenot Society and the Huguenot Society of the Founders of Manakin in the Colony of Virginia. She was a longtime member of University Christian Church. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved parents, E Horace and Fay Dumas. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish her memory, children, Laura and Kurt Tauzel, Larry O'Neal; grandchildren, Adam and Jenni Tauzel and Alex and Kelly Tauzel; great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Ben, Zach and Maddie Tauzel; and many special cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020