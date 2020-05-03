Patsy Ruth Houser SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.--In loving memory of Patsy Ruth Houser, a longtime Fort Worth native, who was a role model for women in the workplace and empowered others to stay true to their southern values. She passed away peacefully in a Scottsdale, Ariz., hospital holding her husband's hand on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the age of 90. Originally born Patsy Bjork, she was the youngest six siblings: Arthur Jr., Frank, Edwin, Edward, Alma, and Betty. After World War II, at the age of 17, she met her husband, Buster Jack Houser, while working together at Baker's and Leed's shoe store. On their first date, they shared a 5 cent coke. Soon after they married on Dec. 30, 1947, and have been together for 72 years. In an age when women were housewives, Patsy didn't follow social norms. She grew a career for herself at Southwestern Bell later known as AT&T. She could recite every part of the telephone and got a standing ovation after implementing a system at the large national convention in Texas. After retirement, she loved working so much that she started a new career as a property manager in Fort Worth. She was well-known and respected for her generosity and kindness. Retired again at 82, she traveled the world with her husband. Their favorite places to visit were Barcelona and Paris. Three years ago, she uprooted her Texas life and moved with her husband to Scottsdale, Ariz., to be closer to their daughter. SURVIVORS: She's survived by her daughters, Carol Post and Melinda Lockhart; grandchildren, Remington Post, Christine "Christie" Post, Jason Lockhart, Andrew Lockhart, and Austin Lockhart; along with several great-grandchildren. Patsy, known as "Pat" and "Nini" to her loved ones, will be dearly missed and forever remembered for her resiliency in work and life. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be scheduled at a later date. Patsy Ruth Houser will be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona with her husband, Buster Jack Houser. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital in honor of Patsy Ruth Houser.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store