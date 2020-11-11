1/1
Patsy Sue Lacey
1934 - 2020
October 11, 1934 - November 9, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Patsy Sue Lacey, 86, passed away Monday, November 9th, 2020 in Fort Worth of lung cancer.
Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Arborlawn United Methodist Church, 5001 Briarhaven Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76109. Visitation:
2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Brown, Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home. Interment: Pat will be laid to rest at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington.
Memorials: Memorials can be made to Community Hospice of Texas or to the Arborlawn United Method Church in Fort Worth.
Pat was born Thursday, October 11th, 1934, in Princeton, Arkansas to the late Jack and Dessie Walker. She grew up on a cotton and timber farm and graduated valedictorian from Princeton High School in 1952. She attended Henderson State Teachers College (now Henderson State University) from June 1952 until August 1955 earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree. She accepted her first teaching job in Kingsville, Texas teaching homemaking at H.M. King High School. A few years later she moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. While continuing to teach homemaking, she earned a Master of Arts degree from Tulsa University in 1971. She was selected as a counselor at Byrd Junior High in Tulsa. She then moved to Arlington, Texas where she continued serving as a counselor at various secondary schools until her retirement in 1990. In retirement, she learned to play golf and vacationed often, including seventeen cruises. She was also an active member of the Arborlawn United Methodist Church in Fort Worth. She enjoyed games, gardening, and employing her sewing skills to craft gifts for friends and family, but spending time with her loving family was the highlight of her life. She loved her family very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Barry Fisher; her loving husband, Robert Ray Lacey Jr. (Bob); stepson, Robert Ray Lacey III (Bobby); a sister, Frances Carlee Huggs: and brother, Jervis Walker.
Survivors: Grandson, Robert Ray Lacey IV (Rob) and wife, Michele; great- grandson, Robert Ray Lacey V (Bobby); and stepgreat-grandchildren, Avery and Carson Perry; two nieces, Deborah Huggs of Killeen, TX. and Becky Blakley and husband, Jim, also of Killeen; three grandnephews, Michael Blakley, Thomas Blakley and Phillip Blakley.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
16
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Arborlawn United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
