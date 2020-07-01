Patsy Sue Schulze ARLINGTON--Pat Schulze, affectionately called "Nana" by those who knew and loved her best, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020. Pat was born Feb. 15, 1936, in Delia, Texas. She met the love of her life, Herbert "Pops" Schulze, and they married in 1954. They were blessed with three children, Debi, Don and Lisa and began to build a strong family foundation. Nana enjoyed traveling with Herb and watching him play softball, bowling in the Hot Rollers and Senior leagues at city, state, and national levels, volunteering at Grace Lutheran Church where she was active for 64 years and spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at every opportunity. Pat is remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and adoring grandmother. She instilled strong family values and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are privileged to continue those traditions today. Pat was preceded in death by husband of 56 years in 2010 and seven siblings. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister, Joyce Adler; children, Debi (David) Shawen, Don (Betty) Schulze and Lisa (Robert) Stegall; grandchildren, Derek (Jennifer) Shawen, Deidre (Calvin) Schmalz, Kyler (Janette) Schulze, Jessica (Mark) Nomura, James Sexton, Haley and Brice Stegall; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Reed Shawen, River and Lakyn Sue Schmalz, and Izzy, Hunter, and Hadley Nomura; and beloved pups, Meggie and Phoebe. The family would like to thank Atria-Lake Arlington and Allstar Hospice for their love and care. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 210 W Park Row, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N Davis Drive, Arlington. The family will also see visitors an hour prior to the service. Masks required. MEMORIALS: May be made to Grace Lutheran Braille Workers #184.