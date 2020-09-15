Patsy Woolery RoachAugust 8, 1937 - September 12, 2020Fort Worth, TX - Patsy Woolery Roach, 83, peacefully passed on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her daughter's home.Graveside: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Laurel Land Memorial Park.Patsy was born August 8, 1937 to Jesse W. Woolery and Opal Austin Woolery in Fort Worth, Texas. She graduated from Brewer High School in 1955 and she married George Roach, father of her children, in 1955. She moved with her family to Granbury, Texas in 1964 where she commuted between Granbury and Fort Worth to General Dynamics, (LM) for many years.Patsy was a retiree from Lockheed Martin with close to 50 years of employment. There she made many friends that continued until this day.Her thoughtfulness and warm-hearted nature endeared her to family and friends alike.Patsy was a lifelong avid reader and enjoyed subjects of all kinds, especially novels, while listening to classical music. Her true passion in life were her grandchildren and attending their sports and musical events.Survivors: Daughter, Cathy Clements (Bill), Fort Worth; son, Craig Roach (Staci), Arlington; grandchildren, Ryan Clements (Katie), Houston, Nathan Clements (Kim), Austin, Katie Roach, Arlington and Kyle Roach, Arlington ; great-grandson, Case Clements, Houston; sister, Jeaneal Roper (Doug), Fort Worth; and also many cousins, nieces and nephews.