Paul Allan Gadbury
Paul Allan Gadbury ARLINGTON--Paul Allan Gadbury peacefully passed Thursday, July 23, 2020. Paul voluntarily enlisted and was proud to serve his country during the Vietnam War. He served four years and during this time earned rank of sergeant. He later became employed by General Motors, Arlington, and retired after 31 years. He loved to hunt, fish, cook and spend time with family. He was a devoted father, loving husband, lifelong friend and could fix anything. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Gadbury; his father, Clarence Gadbury; his mother, Ruth Gadbury; and his sister, Barbara Gadbury. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughters, Paula Bearden and Cynthia Singh; brother, Kenny Gadbury; brother-in-law, L.J. Hoffman; mother-in-law, Cora Hoffman; and grandchildren, Gabby Chappell, Kasaundra Bennett and Brandon Singh. SERVICE: Military honors will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 26, 2020.
