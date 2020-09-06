Paul Allen Lewis

February 28, 1954 - August 23, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Paul Allen Lewis passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born on February 28,1954 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Thomas H. and Neva Jean Lewis. Paul married the love of his life Beverly Coonrod on May 20, 1989 and they celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary this year. Paul was a home builder in Abilene for several years and member of the Abilene Homebuilders Association. He also worked in the trucking industry as a driver, supervisor, terminal manager and sales representative for an oilfield company. After his retirement, he continued to work for Blair's Shavings in Fort Worth, Texas.

Paul was very involved with his children's activities and supported the Benbrook Middle High School Orchestra Booster Club. Paul graduated from Eula High School, and attended Texas Tech University. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Neva Jean Lewis, his step-daughters Leslie Powell and Brittney Powell.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Lewis of Benbrook, Texas, his son Jason A. Lewis of Oklahoma City, his son Ehren A. Lewis and daughter Hailey J. Lewis of Benbrook, his step-daughter Ashley Powell of Fort Worth, and his sister's Pam Bryan of Abilene, Texas and Donna Gerron of Kennedale, Texas.

A private memorial will be at a later date. Donations can be sent to Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County or Hendrick Hospice.





