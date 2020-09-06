1/1
Paul Allen Lewis
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Allen Lewis
February 28, 1954 - August 23, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Paul Allen Lewis passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born on February 28,1954 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Thomas H. and Neva Jean Lewis. Paul married the love of his life Beverly Coonrod on May 20, 1989 and they celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary this year. Paul was a home builder in Abilene for several years and member of the Abilene Homebuilders Association. He also worked in the trucking industry as a driver, supervisor, terminal manager and sales representative for an oilfield company. After his retirement, he continued to work for Blair's Shavings in Fort Worth, Texas.
Paul was very involved with his children's activities and supported the Benbrook Middle High School Orchestra Booster Club. Paul graduated from Eula High School, and attended Texas Tech University. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Neva Jean Lewis, his step-daughters Leslie Powell and Brittney Powell.
He is survived by his wife Beverly Lewis of Benbrook, Texas, his son Jason A. Lewis of Oklahoma City, his son Ehren A. Lewis and daughter Hailey J. Lewis of Benbrook, his step-daughter Ashley Powell of Fort Worth, and his sister's Pam Bryan of Abilene, Texas and Donna Gerron of Kennedale, Texas.
A private memorial will be at a later date. Donations can be sent to Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County or Hendrick Hospice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 31, 2020
May god rest his soul a great man left this earth to watch over his family in heaven. So sorry for the loss of this great man, Hailey I love you and your family.
Chloe
Friend
August 30, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ava tucker
August 30, 2020
I met Paul when his son Ehren was in elementary school. My daughter, Mary and Ehren became very good friends in middle school. Through the years I got know Paul, Beverly, Ashley, Ehren and Hailey. I love them all and I think of them as family. Every time I saw Paul he had a big smile and kind words.
My love and prayers go out the the Lewis Family during this difficult time.
Joni Michael
Friend
August 30, 2020
I met Paul when Ehren, Paul’s grandson was in the first grade. My daughter, Mary is one year younger than Ehren. They have been very good friends since middle school. Through the years I’ve gotten to know Paul, Beverly, Ashley, Ehren and Hailey. I love them and consider them family. Paul always had a big warm smile and positive words to share with people he came into contact with, and made others feel special.
My love and prayers go out to his beautiful family.
Joni Michael
Friend
August 30, 2020
Paul was my big brother and I loved him very much. It's taken me a week to cry about his death. I guess I didn't want to believe it to be true, or maybe I was in shock, I don't know. But I
will miss him a lot.
Melissa Gillihan
Family
August 30, 2020
When I was six year’s old I met Paul and he was my friend for life. Was proud to have him as a groomsman in my weeding. Lost touch for a while but I think about him often . Will miss him. Praying for the family
Clark Urban
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved