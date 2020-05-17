Dr. Paul Jones Sandra Jones, R.N. CLINTON, MISS. -- Dr. Paul Griffin Jones, II, 77, and Sandra Lee Poe Jones, 81, passed away and went to be with their Lord during Eastertide. Paul died unexpectedly yet peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Sandi caught up with her best friend and the love of her life a few days later on April 15, 2020 after a short battle with Lymphoma. SERVICE: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial celebration will be held later in the summer or fall of 2020. Please follow and connect with their children at the following memorial page: www.facebook.com/paulgriffinjones. MEMORIALS: The family asks that memorials be offered to the Clinton Community Christian Corporation, P.O. Box 21, Clinton, MS 39060. Sandi was kind-hearted and fun-loving, generous and patient, and a friend to all. She was filled with the sparkling Light of Christ, shared Him with people she encountered, and opened her heart to everyone. In her professional life, she was a Registered Nurse; but, as soon as she bore her four children, she turned her caregiving to them and their neighborhood friends. She was a proud TCU Horned Frog where she graduated with her nursing degree in 1965 from the Harris College of Nursing. Sandi will be remembered for her huge heart, her devotion to faith and family, and her robust story-telling and bragging about her husband, her children, and her grand-children. Paul was a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. A proud alumnus of Baylor University, he later earned his Th.D. and Ph.D. in Medical Ethics from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as Campus Minister at TCU and East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce). Paul later served as Executive Director / Treasurer of the Christian Action Commission of the Mississippi Baptist Convention, Executive Director of the Mississippi Religious Leadership Conference, and Pastor of Beulah Memorial Baptist Church and Griffith Memorial Baptist Church. Paul was an Eagle Scout, enjoyed playing with his grandkids, and fussing over his beloved bride, Sandi. There is no way to capture the legacy and impact of Paul and Sandra Jones, both individually and as a couple. Their lives had both global impact and local community expression. SURVIVORS: They leave four children: Stephanie Noel Jones Boyette and her husband, Gregg Boyette of Clinton, Miss.; Paul Griffin Jones, III (Trey) and his wife, Melissa Kaye Janczewski Jones of Clinton; Mark David Jones and his wife, Kelly O'Dell Jones of Clinton; and Heather Jones Kling and her husband, Cliff Kling of Miami, Fla. They delighted in the lives of their eight grandchildren: Evan and Gabi Jones; Andrew, Ashley, Megan, and Meredith Jones; and Ainsley and Alise Kling.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.