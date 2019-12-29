|
Paul Armand Vinsant FORT WORTH--Paul Armand Vinsant of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, after reaching the age of 96. He was in the presence of loving family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Private. Paul was born to Howard and Myrtle Vinsant in Fort Worth, Texas, where he spent his childhood. He enrolled at Texas Christian University after graduating from Arlington Heights High School. He soon left TCU and entered naval officers' training at Southern Methodist University. While at SMU, Paul played football and was a member of Phi Delta Theta. Paul served our nation during World War II, commanding a PT boat in the Pacific. He left the Navy as a lieutenant junior grade. After the war, Paul returned to college at TCU, where he met the love of his life, Pat. They were married for 70 wonderful years until her death in June 2019. Paul graduated from TCU and began his career as a salesman at Briggs-Weaver. After 38 years of service, he retired in 1988 as corporate vice president. Paul was a dedicated and loving family man to three children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He was a longtime member of the TCU Frog Club, TCU Fast Break Club, Ridglea Country Club and Phi Delta Theta alumni. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. You could always find Paul enjoying a coke while cheering on TCU. Paul was loved and adored by all who were close to him and will be deeply missed by his family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019