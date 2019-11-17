|
Paul Buckley Sachs FORT WORTH--Paul Buckley Sachs passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Western Hills United Methodist Church, 2820 Laredo Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76116. A reception will follow in the church's Fellowship Hall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Buckley's name. Buckley was born July 1, 1960, in Fort Worth, Texas, where he graduated from Arlington Heights High School and Texas Wesleyan University. The people who knew Buckley were privileged to experience his delightful sense of humor, his infectious laugh, and his compassionate heart. Buckley was involved in the arts as an actor, musician, and singer. Anyone who witnessed his performances will remember how effortless, comfortable, and at ease he was on stage. Over the past 20 years, he devoted his life in the service of others as an outstanding member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Buckley had many friends and family in Fort Worth, Wichita Falls, and Oklahoma who loved him dearly. Buckley was preceded in death by his father, P.J. Sachs. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his devoted mother, Cissy Sachs-Owings; his sister, Sheryl Sachs; brother, John Stephen Sachs; brothers-in-law, Mike Hemphill and Steve Cox; nephew, John Hemphill; nieces, Sophie Hemphill and Lauren Sachs; cousin, Jesse Robinett and his wife, Erin Robinett; and cousin, Jason Stripling and his wife, Lindsey Stripling.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2019