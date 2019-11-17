Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home
6009 Wedgwood Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 292-2250
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
Western Hills United Methodist Church
2820 Laredo Drive
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Sachs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Buckley Sachs


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Buckley Sachs Obituary
Paul Buckley Sachs FORT WORTH--Paul Buckley Sachs passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Western Hills United Methodist Church, 2820 Laredo Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76116. A reception will follow in the church's Fellowship Hall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Buckley's name. Buckley was born July 1, 1960, in Fort Worth, Texas, where he graduated from Arlington Heights High School and Texas Wesleyan University. The people who knew Buckley were privileged to experience his delightful sense of humor, his infectious laugh, and his compassionate heart. Buckley was involved in the arts as an actor, musician, and singer. Anyone who witnessed his performances will remember how effortless, comfortable, and at ease he was on stage. Over the past 20 years, he devoted his life in the service of others as an outstanding member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Buckley had many friends and family in Fort Worth, Wichita Falls, and Oklahoma who loved him dearly. Buckley was preceded in death by his father, P.J. Sachs. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his devoted mother, Cissy Sachs-Owings; his sister, Sheryl Sachs; brother, John Stephen Sachs; brothers-in-law, Mike Hemphill and Steve Cox; nephew, John Hemphill; nieces, Sophie Hemphill and Lauren Sachs; cousin, Jesse Robinett and his wife, Erin Robinett; and cousin, Jason Stripling and his wife, Lindsey Stripling.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -