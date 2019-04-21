Paul Chapman Isham ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--Paul Chapman Isham, former City Attorney of Fort Worth, passed away peacefully, at home, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, having spent the previous day with his family. MEMORIAL GATHERING: A memorial gathering will be held for Paul in Fort Worth on Sunday, June 23, 2019. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Amyloidosis Society, Assistance League of Albuquerque or Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation. Paul was born May 12, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Dr. Asa Chapman Isham and Charlotte Klotz Isham. Paul attended Washington University in St. Louis, where he played football, was named a Little All American, and was later named to the Washington University Centennial Team and the Washington University Sports Hall of Fame. He attained his law degree from the University of Texas. Paul was a mnicipal law attorney. At various times over the years, he also represented Denton, West Lake, Austin, Grand Prairie, Huntsville and New Braunfels. Paul retired as a lieutenant colonel from the Air Force Reserves, JAG, after 35 years of service. As an avid lifetime athlete, Paul ran 35 marathons, skied, and logged many miles on their tandem bicycle with his wife, Anne. He was a Kilimanjaro summiteer. Other than his superb athleticism, Paul was an example of generosity, humility and persistence to us all. Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Karl Isham, and his parents, Chap and Charlotte Isham. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Anne Shannon Lewis Isham; his sister, Mary Brown (Phillip); brother, John Isham (Heather); his children, Donald Isham (Amy) and Kathryn Yurkovich; grandchildren, Asa Isham (Heather), Darby Ratcliff (Seth), Nicholas Yurkovich and Phillip Yurkovich; his great-grandchildren, Audrey Isham, Harper Isham and Rory Ratcliff; and many much-loved nieces and nephews.



