Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Paul David "Dave" Herman

Paul David "Dave" Herman Obituary
Paul David "Dave" Herman NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Paul David "Dave" Herman was born June 21, 1940, in Portland, Maine, and passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, at the age of 79 years. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst with committal service with Navy Honors being held at 1 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. MEMORIALS: NRHPD Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association or NRHPD Foundation c/o NRH Police Department 4301 City Point Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180. Dave served our country during Vietnam in the United States Navy (1958-1968) and worked in electronic encryption for over 30 years. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, fishing, but especially crossword puzzles, particularly the New York Times. He was a devoted volunteer with the North Richland Hills Police Department. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Lila Lee Herman of North Richland Hills; sons, Mark Herman of North Richland Hills and Patrick "Ric" Herman of Casper, Wyo.; grandson, Ryan David Herman and his mother, Tram Herman.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019
