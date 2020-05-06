Paul Dean Ryon HURST--Paul Dean "Buck" Ryon, 79, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Hurst, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: officiated by Rev. Timothy Moody will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, askada@diabetes.org, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Paul was the second of three children born to Faye and Fred Ryon on April 2, 1941, in Fort Worth, Texas. On the June 17, 1966, he married the love of his life, Maye Duvall. Paul was a devoted husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He was gentle and kind, and everyone loved to be around him because he was a natural entertainer. He will be greatly missed every day. Growing up, Paul was an avid baseball player and played in several church leagues. He started his 30-year career in advertising with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Paul and Maye enjoyed traveling around the world during their 53 years of marriage. Paul was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Paul is survived by his wife, Maye; brother, Wayne Ryon; sister, Charlotte Mooty; nephew, Kirk Mooring, wife, Wendie; nieces, Colette Stacy and husband, Brian, Tracy Ryon, and Shannon Ryon and husband, Anthony; great-nephew, Justin Mooring; and great-nieces, Reese Johnson, Halle Stacy and Brooklyn Stacy.





