Paul Douglas Hemphill FORT WORTH--Paul Douglas Hemphill was born April 18, 1937, in Graham, Texas, to James Henry and Eunice McGuire Hemphill. He died after a four-year battle with lung cancer on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home in Fort Worth, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Monday at Arlington Heights United Methodist Church, 4200 Camp Bowie Blvd. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arlington Heights United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or to the . Paul's family moved to Fort Worth just before he started first grade. He attended Fort Worth public schools and graduated in 1955 from Arlington Heights High School. He attended Arlington State College for two years before transferring to the University of Texas in Austin where, in 1960, he earned a degree in chemical engineering. At age 14, he began selling shoes in downtown Fort Worth to earn money for college. In high school and junior college, he sold ladies' shoes at Stripling Department Store, then later in Austin until he earned his degree. In 1958, he married Suzanne Sligh, and they began married life in Austin where they enjoyed all the traditions of Texas Longhorn campus life. Their first son, James John, was born in Austin in 1959. Upon graduation, Paul accepted a position with Celanese Chemical Company in Bishop, Texas. The family lived in Kingsville where two more sons, Don Douglas and Gregory Paul, were born. In 1964, Paul was transferred to the Celanese Plant in Deer Park, Texas, and the family chose to live in nearby Baytown. Five years later, another promotion took him back to the Bishop plant as a unit superintendent and project manager. The family again lived in Kingsville for the next five years. In 1974, Paul was offered a position with Lodge Cottrell, a division of Dresser Industries, in downtown Houston. The family again lived in Baytown where they had a large circle of friends. Paul worked as a project manager and also in sales where his responsibilities took him throughout the United States, Mexico, and England. He was awarded two patents for his work at Dresser. Their three sons finished high school in Baytown before leaving for college and careers of their own. When Lodge-Cottrell was later sold, Paul realized it would be an asset to complete requirements for his Professional Engineering license. He then began work for several consulting companies before being transferred to Dallas in 1989. He and Suzanne chose to live in Garland where they spent the next 10 years. It was then that a decision had to be made that brought them back to their hometown of Fort Worth. Suzanne's elderly dad was in poor health and needed help, so Paul and Suzanne chose to store their furniture and move to Fort Worth to care for him in his home. Paul accepted a position with Talem Industries in Fort Worth. After her father passed, Paul and Suzanne decided to purchase their own home and remain in Fort Worth. Paul continued to work for Talem until he retired though he continued to do occasional consulting for a number of years. During Paul's career years, he was active in many community and other organizations. He was an assistant scout master for five years in Kingsville and cherished those years working with his sons and the Scouting experience. His Christian faith was important to him, and he was very active in churches where the family lived. He served in both Kingsville and Baytown as a deacon, elder, board member, chairman of the board, and chairman of the elders, and he chaired numerous committees. He was also active in the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the DFW Air & Waste Management organization where he served as chair and a member of the board. Paul took pride in his quick wit, his boldness and "take charge" personality, and his teasing sense of humor that often took people off-guard if they didn't know him well. Paul was tremendously proud of his family, and being around them brought him great pleasure. He loved teaching his boys to fix things, to enjoy nature and the outdoors, and to master the work ethics and behaviors that would give them the tools to be successful in life. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He spent much time with his sons as they were growing up teaching them to hunt and fish. Even after the "boys" were grown, he continued to enjoy those experiences with his sons as well as the many friends who shared these interests. SURVIVORS: Wife of 61 years, Suzanne; sons and their wives, James John and wife, Roberta, of Spring Branch, Texas, Don Douglas and wife, Vivian, of Yantis and Gregory Paul and wife, Debbie, of Allen; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019