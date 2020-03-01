Home

More Obituaries for Paul Self
Paul Douglas Self

Paul Douglas Self Obituary
Paul Douglas Self FORT WORTH--Paul Douglas Self, 50, left us to be with his Lord on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, Skyvue Memorials Gardens, 7720 Rendon Bloodworth Road, Mansfield. Paul graduated from Crowley High School in 1988. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Sarah Self; parents, Marilyn and Mickey Gerloff; sisters, Kathy Hammock and Laura (Liv) Smith; stepbrother, Sean Self; stepmother, Suzanne Self; nieces; and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020
