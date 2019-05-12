Paul "Doc" Haberer EULESS--Paul "Doc" Haberer, D.O., 76, passed away from cancer on Monday, May 6, 2019. He died at his home in Euless, Texas, with his devoted dog, Chance, by his side. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Paul was born in 1942 to Paul and Grace Haberer and was raised in Waterloo, Iowa, where he graduated from high school in 1960. Paul graduated from Drake University in 1972 with a degree in pharmacy and the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in 1975. He practiced medicine in Texas for over 30 years. Treating patients with compassion and dignity was his lifelong passion. He was also a member of the USAF where he served as a lieutenant colonel in the reserves until 2007. SURVIVORS: Stepson, Kenton Sassmann; daughter, Tara Herington; stepdaughter, Ashleigh Harrell; grandchildren, Grant Vaughan, Elizabeth Herington, Cole Vaughan, Matthew Herington and Ryan Vaughan; sister, Becky Howlett; niece, Kate Howlett. His first marriage was to Patty Kerns Sassmann. Following their divorce, he married DiAnne Perkins-Cruz. As a remembrance to Paul, please honor his commitment to service by volunteering in your local community, or simply being kind to a veteran.



