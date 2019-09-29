|
Paul Hofmann CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, ENGLAND--Paul Hofmann, who has died suddenly at the age of 65, attended Texas Christian University from 1976 to 1978. He completed a MFA as well as teaching painting and drawing there and giving seminars and lectures at Tarrant County Junior College. He returned to the UK in 1978, where he lived until his death on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Paul is survived by his three sisters and wider family members, who take comfort in the knowledge of his quiet faith. He was very much loved by his family and wide circle of friends, hugely respected at work, and a source of joy to everyone who knew him and appreciated his dry humor, calm and caring nature and quick mind. FUNERAL: His funeral will take place in Crawley on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
