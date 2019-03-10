Paul J. Bellocchio BRENTWOOD, CALIF.--Paul J. Bellocchio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Brentwood, Calif. Viewing/vigil: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Holy Cross Chapel, Antioch, Calif. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to causes dear to Paul, the West Point Association of Graduates, www.westpointaog.org/giveonline; or Boy Scout Troop 201, First United Methodist Church, 53 McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760. Paul was born in New York State. He was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and earned a Masters of Physics from Binghamton University. He retired in Brentwood, Calif., after 46 years of service as an engineer at L3 Communications (Link Simulator), working in Binghamton, N.Y., and then Arlington, Texas. Paul loved spending time with his family, amateur radio, and the Boy Scouts. Most who knew him remember him for his infectious laugh. SURVIVORS: Paul is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara; children, Elizabeth (Michael) and Andrew (Katie); his sister, Diane (Brian); beloved granddaughters, Abby, Anna, Keira, and Corinne; many other family members.



