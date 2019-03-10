Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Bellocchio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Bellocchio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul J. Bellocchio Obituary
Paul J. Bellocchio BRENTWOOD, CALIF.--Paul J. Bellocchio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Brentwood, Calif. Viewing/vigil: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Holy Cross Chapel, Antioch, Calif. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to causes dear to Paul, the West Point Association of Graduates, www.westpointaog.org/giveonline; or Boy Scout Troop 201, First United Methodist Church, 53 McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760. Paul was born in New York State. He was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and earned a Masters of Physics from Binghamton University. He retired in Brentwood, Calif., after 46 years of service as an engineer at L3 Communications (Link Simulator), working in Binghamton, N.Y., and then Arlington, Texas. Paul loved spending time with his family, amateur radio, and the Boy Scouts. Most who knew him remember him for his infectious laugh. SURVIVORS: Paul is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara; children, Elizabeth (Michael) and Andrew (Katie); his sister, Diane (Brian); beloved granddaughters, Abby, Anna, Keira, and Corinne; many other family members.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.