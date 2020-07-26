1/1
Paul J. Blunt
1940 - 2020
Paul J. Blunt KELLER--Paul J. Blunt, 79, of Keller, devoted husband and uncle, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at home with his wife by his side. Paul was born Sept. 3, 1940, in Chesham Bois, England, to John and Joyce. He met his bride, Janet Smith, in Aylesbury, England, in 1962 and married in 1972. Paul had successful careers as a British motorcar mechanic in England and automotive training instructor in Texas, retiring in 2001. Paul loved traveling with his wife, spending time outdoors and in his workshop. He was an avid train hobbyist and enjoyed visiting popular train destinations. Paul gave selflessly of himself and cherished his family. He will be remembered for his loving gracious spirit and wry personality. To all who knew and loved him he will be dearly missed. SURVIVORS: His loving family members and wife of 48 years, Janet; five nieces and nephews; four great-nieces and nephews; and three great-great-nephews. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
