Paul L. Emond BENBROOK--Paul L. Emond, 85, of Benbrook passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home after a long battle with cancer. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m., with a brief prayer service at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winscott Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, 76126. Inurnment: 1 p.m. Thursday in DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, Texas. Paul was born Aug. 26, 1934, in Nashua, N.H., to David Emond and Albina Boulay. The family lived in Greenville, N.H. Paul attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and St. Joseph's High School in Berthierville, Quebec, Canada. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1955, serving in Mississippi, Colorado, South Carolina and California with overseas assignments in England, Libya, Pakistan and Thailand. After serving 20 years, he retired in 1975. While In the Air Force, he was in the Operation Bootstrap program and received a degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1964. After his service, Paul was then employed by General Dynamics (Lockheed Martin), retiring in 1993. He became a substitute teacher for FWISD. He was a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4101. SURVIVORS: Paul is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rachel; children, Dale Emond of New York City, N.Y., Valerie Kicinski and husband, Steve, of enbrook and Philip Emond and wife, Debra, of Roanoke; grandchildren, Andrew Emond, Eileen Emond, Ashley Ottmann and husband, Jon, Shanda Kolkman and husband, Brad, and Blaine Emond and wife, Kem; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Riley; siblings, Isabelle Alix and Leonard Emond, both of New Hampshire.