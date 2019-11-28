Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Lawrence Moss Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Lawrence Moss Sr. Obituary
Paul Lawrence Moss Sr. FORT WORTH--Paul L. Moss Sr., 84, transitioned from time into eternity on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Sweet Home Baptist Church of Fort Worth, 5225 Ramey Ave., the Reverend Doctor James C. Brown, pastor. You may visit Mr. Moss from noon to 5 p.m. Friday in the Sims-Kirkland Suite at Tree of Life, and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial: 10:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are his beloved wife of 63 years, Mrs. Golorea Moss; his devoted children, Pauline Dillard (Mario), Patricia Thomas (Rory), Paul L. Moss Jr. (Lisa) and Pamela McCoy (Darrell); 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; four siblings; and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -