|
|
Paul Lawrence Moss Sr. FORT WORTH--Paul L. Moss Sr., 84, transitioned from time into eternity on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Sweet Home Baptist Church of Fort Worth, 5225 Ramey Ave., the Reverend Doctor James C. Brown, pastor. You may visit Mr. Moss from noon to 5 p.m. Friday in the Sims-Kirkland Suite at Tree of Life, and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial: 10:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are his beloved wife of 63 years, Mrs. Golorea Moss; his devoted children, Pauline Dillard (Mario), Patricia Thomas (Rory), Paul L. Moss Jr. (Lisa) and Pamela McCoy (Darrell); 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; four siblings; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 28, 2019