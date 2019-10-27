Home

Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
Paul Rogers Wyatt Jr.

Paul Rogers Wyatt Jr. Obituary
Paul Rogers Wyatt Jr. ARLINGTON--Paul R. Wyatt Jr., father, grandfather, Air Force major, Rangers fan, business professional, golfer, and community service leader, died just short of the age of 90 on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at a Southlake retirement center. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012, 817- 275-2711. There will be a funeral procession to graveside service at DFW National Cemetery following funeral service. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home. Born Nov. 29, 1929, near Frederick, Okla., Paul was proud to be an Oklahoma native. After graduating from high school, he joined the Air Force and rose to the rank of major while in service to our country. Paul settled in Arlington, Texas, and graduated from Arlington State College (now known as "UTA"- University of Texas at Arlington) in 1961 with a BBA in Accounting. Later, he became a charter member of the Maverick 500 Club for the University of Texas at Arlington. Paul enjoyed 34 loyal years in his career at General Motors working in the accounting department and was the recipient of the GM Award of Excellence in community activities, including Junior Achievement and Toys for Tots. In addition, he was a successful business entrepreneur and created the company Wyatt Enterprises. Paul loved playing golf, taking annual deep sea fishing trips, and being a devoted Texas Rangers baseball fan. He was a member of Rolling Hills Country Club since 1990. Community service also played a major role in his life, and he was precinct chairman for the Republican Party in Arlington for 15 years; a lifetime member of Kiwanis serving as president of the Arlington Sundowners and lieutenant governor of Texas/Oklahoma district; and a Mason, Eastern Star and Shriner for over 60 years. After his retirement, he volunteered at the Arlington Food Pantry and the Shriners hospital. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Wyatt. Paul and Jackie were members of the United Methodist Church. SURVIVORS: He is survived by children, Paul Wyatt III, Annette Cook, Mary Wyatt, Yvonne Porteus and Janet Wyatt; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He also is survived by sister, Joyce Brown in Nevada.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019
