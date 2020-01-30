|
Paul Stephen Harris AUSTIN -- Paul Stephen Harris passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, with his loving family by his side at St. David's South Austin Medical Center. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m., Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth. There will be a get together in Austin at a later date for those who are unable to come to Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: May be made to the or a . Paul was born Sept. 28, 1946, at Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, named for his great-grandfather, Dr. Charles Houston Harris. He was the youngest of four children of Elvira Hernández Harris and Dr. Charles Houston Harris II. He grew up in Fort Worth, where he was a member of the Paschal High School class of 1964. He also attended Schreiner Institute in Kerrville, Texas. He attended the University of North Texas and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Paul married Rhonda Morris and the young couple welcomed a daughter, Christy, and a son, Charlie. He was a lifelong resident of Austin after college and a devoted fan of the Texas Longhorns. Paul was an avid reader, a history enthusiast, and loved swimming laps at a variety of pools around Austin. He enjoyed attending Paschal reunions through the years and relished the camaraderie with his inner circle of friends from Fort Worth and Austin. In 2002, Paul married Somaia Farag, a native of Cairo. They traveled to Egypt many times during their marriage, serving as gracious tour guides to family and friends who accompanied them on their voyages. Paul's latest international travel was last fall, when he and Somaia enjoyed visits with his cousins who live in Mexico City. The majority of Paul's career revolved around the State Capitol in Austin, as a lobbyist, government affairs consultant and legislative aide. He worked in the Texas House of Representatives primarily for George Pierce of San Antonio and Debra Danburg of Houston where he became an expert in House rules and procedures. He worked in local government lobbying with Ed Wendler and Associates. He also worked in campaigns for a variety of Democratic legislative and state-wide candidates including Comptroller John Sharp. He concluded his career working for state agencies and retired as Chief Liaison Officer for the State Office of Risk Management. Paul valiantly battled various forms of cancer and thrived many years in remission. His family is grateful for the excellent medical care he received. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Anthony Gardner Harris. SURVIVORS: He will be dearly missed by his wife, Somaia Farag; daughter, Christine Elizabeth Harris and husband, Sean Givens; son, Charles Houston Harris IV; sister, Alicia Dawn Harris Clark and husband, Dr. Glenn Clark; brother, Dr. Charles Houston Harris, III and wife, Betty Harris; sister-in-law, Mariem Harris; brother-in-law, Sam Farag and wife, Lisette Farag; sister-in-law, Samia Farag and husband, Ibrahim El Henedy; sister-in-law, Samira Younis; former wife, Rhonda Round and husband, Steve Round; nieces and nephews, Jeff and Kathy Harris, John and Rachel Harris, Stan and Stephanie Harris, Dr. Brian and Dr. Shelly Clark, Stephanie and Dr. Tom Maglisceau, Dr. Gardner Harris and Allyson Williams, Tanner Harris and Blanca Laborde, and Rasha Proctor; grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Michael Harris, Julie Harris, Jack Harris, Alexis Harris, Elizabeth Harris, Alicia Harris, Brian Clark, Charlie Clark, Rachel Clark, Tony Maglisceau and Will Maglisceau; aunt, Bertha Hernandez Flores; uncle, Carlos Hernandez Torres and wife, Priscilla Gonzales Hernandez; and many cousins in Mexico.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020