Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Truett Auditorium at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
Fort Worth, TX
Paul Stutz ARLINGTON--Born and raised deep in the heart of Texas, Paul Stutz was a giant among men who made it his mission in life to enrich the lives of others. With a master's degree from the University of North Texas and a Ph.D. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, one would expect such a man to beam with pride at recognition, but he was not one to enjoy the spotlight. On paper, he may have been known as Dr. Stutz, but to all who knew him, "Paul" or "Pops" was just enough. After working at the Austin of Parks and Recreation Department, Paul spent most of his life serving in full-time ministry, and held positions at churches in Austin, Shawnee, Oklahoma, and Grand Prairie, Texas. He was then named director of the Recreation Aerobics Center at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Twelve years later, he became assistant professor of Administration and Church Recreation. In his downtime and when the weather was just right, Paul could be found immersed in God's creation. If he wasn't cycling or hunting in the Hill Country with his dog, Sadie, he was fly fishing the Llano River, wade fishing in Port Mansfield, or just spending an evening surrounded by family and smoking his famous barbecue. On Dec. 20, 1969, in Austin, Texas, Paul married the joy of his life, Barbara Lee McKean. Hand-in-hand, they spent over 49 years together as husband and wife, and one was hardly seen without the other. Along the way, they welcomed their children, Boone and Bren Stutz, and their family continued to grow. Paul Stutz was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, after a four-year battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Frances Stutz. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, Boone (Elizabeth) of McAllen; his daughter, Bren (Luis) of Arlington; his grandchildren, Reagan, Paul, and Riley; and his sister, Susan Cox (George) of Austin. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in the Truett Auditorium at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of floral arrangements, contributions may be made in Paul's name to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth or to the American Bladder Cancer Society.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019
