Paul Ted Smith WEATHERFORD -- Paul Ted Smith passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 77 after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Symptom Atrophy Parkinsonism. He will be deeply missed by all and forever in our hearts. FUNERAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 in White's Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford. Interment: Memory Gardens of the Valley, Weatherford. Paul was born on July 9, 1942 in Antlers, Oklahoma to Ted and Vada McClain Smith. On February 24, 1962 he married Mary Ann Brown in Longview, Texas. They raised three daughters and shared 35 years of marriage together before Mary's death in 1997. In 1966, Paul began his lifelong career as a machinist working for Texas Instruments. In 1972, he started to work for Bell Helicopter where he later retired after 34 years of service. Paul loved to go camping, deer, dove and quail hunting and raising cattle. On September 10, 1998, Paul married Velma Marie (Meghan) Baker. There were no children born of this marriage. Shortly after their marriage, Paul retired and they both shared their love of hunting, camping and travel. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Mary Ann Smith; his parents, Ted and Vada McClain Smith; all of his brothers and sisters, John Tildon Smith, Harold Eugene Smith, Mary Frances Smith, Ruth Etta "Sissy" Smith Church, Verna "Vennie" O'Neal, Grace Jewel "Julie" O'Neal Fernandez, Corbin John "C.J." Alsbrook Jr., and Billy Don Reynolds, Sr. SURVIVORS: Paul is survived by his daughters, Vada and Will Harper of Arizona, Melissa and Michael McKee of Weatherford, and Rhonda and Jeffrey Tatman of Weatherford; grandchildren, Matthew Harper, Meagan Schrank Galloway, Jeremy Tatman, Johnathan Glenn, and Jana McKee; great-grandchildren, Emry Galloway, Oaklynn Whitaker, Benjamin Tatman, and Wyatt Pack; cousin and best friend, Lester Porter; several nieces and nephews; second wife of 21 years, Velma Marie (Meghan) Smith; step children, Kathie Kay Sasser of Alabama, Theresa Baker of Granbury, David Baker of Granbury, and Daniel Baker of Granbury; step grandchildren, Randy Beach, Candace Beach, Paul Baker, Pamela Baker, and Hannah Baker; step great-grandchildren, Alexis Beach and Ely Sasser; one step great-great grandchild, AubreyElla Davis; and many extended family members and dear friends. The family wishes to thank all of the nurses and caregivers that took such loving care of Paul during his stay at College Park Nursing Home.