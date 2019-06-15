|
Paul W. Blackwell Jr. MINERAL WELLS--Paul W. Blackwell Jr., 77, passed away unexpectantly from a heart attack on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Central United Methodist Church in Mineral Wells. Paul was a graduate of Texas Christian University class of 65. His family will miss him dearly. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Paula Blackwell; daughter, Nancy Blackwell; sons, Erik Blackwell and Patrick and wife, Stephanie Blackwell; mother-in-law, Hope Herndon; sister-in-law, Carla and husband, Jeffrey Shipman; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 15, 2019