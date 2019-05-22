Home

Paula Dianne Mikel Clements HURST--Paula Dianne Mikel Clements, 72, of Hurst, Texas, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, after a heroic battle with ovarian cancer. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Hurst, Texas. MEMORIALS: Paula requested donations to the Lazarex Cancer Foundation in lieu of flowers. Paula was best known for her vibrant personality, adventurous spirit, and natural ability to connect with people forming lifelong friendships. Her hobbies included traveling, sailing, writing, and playing golf. Paula was born in Paris, Texas, and raised in Hurst, where she attended L.D. Bell High School and excelled as "Raiderette" drill team president, yearbook editor, and National Honor Society member. She studied journalism at the University of Texas and explored occupations in news reporting, teaching and advertising before finding her passion for Association Management, in a career spanning nearly 30 years. She served in executive leadership roles for several organizations, including the National Association of Women in Construction; Painting and Decorating Contractors of America; Associated Builders and Contractors; and American Institute of Architects. Paula was predeceased by her father, Jack Mikel, and sister, Janet Mikel. SURVIVORS: Paula is survived by her daughters, Christie (Mick) Miller of Denton, Texas, and Kimberly Clements of Sacramento, Calif.; mother, Geraldene Lamb Mikel and uncle, Bobby Lamb, of Tool, Texas; former husband, William Clements of Fort Worth, Texas; and many lifelong friends. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 22, 2019
