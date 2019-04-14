|
Paula Dianne Morrison FORT WORTH--Paula Dianne Morrison, 73, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Paula was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Oliver and Vera Lovell. She retired from Alcon after 25 years. Paula would do anything for her friends. She enjoyed flowers and animals. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race and kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness."--2 Timothy 4:7-8. SURVIVORS: Husband, George Morrison; nephews, Randall Lovell, Brad Lovell; and niece, Wanita Lovell.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019