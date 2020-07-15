Paula Garcia Gonzalez BURLESON--Paula Garcia Gonzalez, 94 years young, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 12, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday at Gethsemane Presbyterian Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 960 W. Bluff St. Paula was born in Johnson City, Texas, to Eduvigen Garcia and Juanita Medina. She was one of the founding members of Gethsemane Presbyterian Church. She was a member and participated until her interment at Trinity Mission. Paula was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Rosendo Gonzalez Sr.; sisters; brother; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; father-in law; and her daughter-in-law, Margaret, whom she loved dearly and was considered a daughter. SURVIVORS: Paula is survived by her sons, Rosendo Gonzalez Jr. (Flaco), Lazaro; daughters, Mary Behney, Martha Arredondo (Steve), Rosa Gallegos (Herman) and Ruth Beck; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 33 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, that considered her "Mom."