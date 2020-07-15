1/1
Paula Garcia Gonzalez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Garcia Gonzalez BURLESON--Paula Garcia Gonzalez, 94 years young, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 12, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday at Gethsemane Presbyterian Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 960 W. Bluff St. Paula was born in Johnson City, Texas, to Eduvigen Garcia and Juanita Medina. She was one of the founding members of Gethsemane Presbyterian Church. She was a member and participated until her interment at Trinity Mission. Paula was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Rosendo Gonzalez Sr.; sisters; brother; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; father-in law; and her daughter-in-law, Margaret, whom she loved dearly and was considered a daughter. SURVIVORS: Paula is survived by her sons, Rosendo Gonzalez Jr. (Flaco), Lazaro; daughters, Mary Behney, Martha Arredondo (Steve), Rosa Gallegos (Herman) and Ruth Beck; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 33 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, that considered her "Mom."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral
10:00 AM
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved