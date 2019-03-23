Home

White's Funeral Home - Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
Paula Watson
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
White's Funeral Home - Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Church Chapel
Plano, TX
Paula Gilbert Watson PLANO--Paula Gilbert Watson, 66, went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at North Side Baptist Church, Weatherford. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at White's Funeral Home, Weatherford. Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Christ Church Chapel, Plano. Interment: Private interment in Poe Prairie Cemetery, Millsap. SURVIVORS: Husband, Rick Watson; son, Luke Watson; and many extended family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 23, 2019
