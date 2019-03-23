|
|
Paula Gilbert Watson PLANO--Paula Gilbert Watson, 66, went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at North Side Baptist Church, Weatherford. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at White's Funeral Home, Weatherford. Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Christ Church Chapel, Plano. Interment: Private interment in Poe Prairie Cemetery, Millsap. SURVIVORS: Husband, Rick Watson; son, Luke Watson; and many extended family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 23, 2019