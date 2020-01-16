|
Paula Jane Allen FORT WORTH -- Paula Jane Allen, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m., Thur., Greenwood Chapel. She was a most loving sister, aunt, great aunt, and friend. She will be remembered for her sarcastic wit, love for animals, and her generous giving spirit. Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Allen; parents, Jimmy Henry and Margaret Ware; and her brother, Curtis Lee Ware. SURVIVORS: Brothers, Jimmy Henry Ware, Jr., (Janis) and Grady Ware (Pam); sister-in-law, Phyllis Ware; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 16, 2020