Paula Kay Thompson JUSTIN--Paula Kay Thompson, 76, of Justin passed away at her home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at North Texas Church of Christ. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, also at North Texas Church of Christ. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to North Texas Church of Christ for the World Bible School. Kay was born to Melvin and Emma Lois Rivoire Thompson in Gainesville, Texas, on Dec. 24, 1942. She graduated from Northwest High School and the University of North Texas. She then worked as a teacher for Birdville ISD for 36 years and Northwest ISD for eight years. After retirement, Kay was a substitute mail carrier for three years. Kay loved her family, especially spending time with her nieces, nephew, and great-nieces. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting and sewing for her family and friends. She also enjoyed many nights of dominoes with her church family. She was actively involved in her church family (North Texas Church of Christ) and her community through the Justin Lions Club. Kay was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Lance Thompson. SURVIVORS: Kay is survived by her brother, Roger Thompson; nieces, Shanda Brawner, Kayse Hampton (Clayton); and nephew, Clint Thompson (Kristin). She is also survived by great-nieces, Emma Hampton and Ava Thompson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019
