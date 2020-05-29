Paula Logan FORT WORTH -- Paula Kaye Walker Logan passed away May 25, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas where she was born June 4, 1954. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m., Sunday, May 31, Tin Top Cemetery, Weatherford. Paula was a friend to many and loved her rescue pets. She spent free time volunteering to save and foster orphaned animals. She was a long time employee of Red Carpet Car Wash and considered everyone there her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Orosco, her son, Franklin Edward Logan and her father, Buddy Walker. SURVIVORS: mother, Mary Caraway Schick; her children, Kenny Allen, Cory Walker, Matthew Logan and Wesley Morgan; grandchildren, Christian Walker, Nathanial Walker, Lily Walker and Sandra Rose Morgan; siblings, Linda Howard (BJ), Carla Wright, Carl Walker (Rebekah); and many nieces and nephews.