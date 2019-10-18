|
Paula Olson FORT WORTH -- Paula Olson passed away in her home on October 9, 2019 after her battle against Alzheimers & Lung Cancer. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Saturday, October 19 at Birchman Baptist Church, 9100 N Normandale st. Fort Worth, TX 76116. Preceded in death by her parents, mother, Olga Leona Kennard Dykes, father, Ogle Van Dykes; brother, Ogie Van Dykes; sisters, Delores Lee Nolan and Marianne Ferrell. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind her son, Jesse Olson; daughter, Patricia Olson; grandsons, Cole Ryan Stevenson, Tate Chandler Stevenson, Blake Riley Stevenson, Jett Tyler Stevenson; sister, Patricia Jean James; and brother, James Delano Dykes.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2019