Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Birchman Baptist Church
9100 N Normandale st.
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Olson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Olson Obituary
Paula Olson FORT WORTH -- Paula Olson passed away in her home on October 9, 2019 after her battle against Alzheimers & Lung Cancer. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Saturday, October 19 at Birchman Baptist Church, 9100 N Normandale st. Fort Worth, TX 76116. Preceded in death by her parents, mother, Olga Leona Kennard Dykes, father, Ogle Van Dykes; brother, Ogie Van Dykes; sisters, Delores Lee Nolan and Marianne Ferrell. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind her son, Jesse Olson; daughter, Patricia Olson; grandsons, Cole Ryan Stevenson, Tate Chandler Stevenson, Blake Riley Stevenson, Jett Tyler Stevenson; sister, Patricia Jean James; and brother, James Delano Dykes.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.