More Obituaries for Pauline Freeman Cleveland
Pauline Estell Freeman Cleveland

Pauline Estell Freeman Cleveland Obituary
Pauline Estell Freeman Cleveland FORT WORTH -- Pauline Estell Freeman Cleveland passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 10 a.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Pauline was born July 8, 1931 in Montauge County, Texas to William Edward and Katie Pearl Freeman. She was one of eleven children who grew up during the depression. Pauline came to Fort Worth after graduating from Forestburg High School. She married Floyd Ivan Cleveland on Dec. 25, 1954, and they had two children and four grandchildren. She loved family events. SURVIVORS: Pauline leaves behind two sons, Gregory Cleveland and wife, Dawn, Darrell Cleveland and wife, Stephanie; and grandchildren, Courtney Wright, Pamela Hernandez and husband, Carlos, and Ryan Cleveland and Chloe Cleveland.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 5, 2019
