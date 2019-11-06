|
Pauline G. Moffatt SAGINAW--Pauline Moffatt of Saginaw, Texas, passed Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Pauline will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Born June 27, 1933 to J. William and Mary Ethel Henderson in Newark, Ark., raised in Newport, Ark., Pauline attended Newport High School graduating in 1951. A traveler of the world and lover of the lake, spending much time on her beloved houseboat with her husband, daughters, grandchildren, family and friends on beautiful Lake Quachita. A member of Asbury Methodist Church, Haltom City, Pauline served in several posts over her adult lifetime. SURVIVORS: Pauline is survived by twin sister, Carolyn Lord; daughters, Mary Moffatt Watson, Patricia Moffatt Gritta Fritsche; grandchildren, Nikia Watson and Amelia Gritta; great-grandchildren, Kai and Cayedon Watson, Allie Kaye Gritta; and her loving dog, Hoss.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 6, 2019