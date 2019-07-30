Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Parkway
Dallas, TX
Pauline H. Witte


1930 - 2019
Pauline H. Witte GRANBURY--Pauline H. Witte, 88, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas. Pauline was born Sept. 18, 1930, in Alabama; moved to Fort Worth where she married Benhard Witte, her spouse of 67 years; and retired in Granbury to the DeCordova community the last 30-plus years, where she played golf and sharpened her bridge playing skills. She was a devoted member of Granbury Church of Christ. Pauline had three great passions. She loved to travel worldwide having visited six out of seven continents. And was a tough customer when it came to playing bridge. She also loved her grandchildren more than life itself. Her closest friends always teased her about being "practically perfect." SURVIVORS: Sons, John Witte and Dan Witte; sister, Jewell Wallace; sister, Betty Adkinson; grandchildren, Lauren Harding, Mike Witte and Pam Hess; and great-grandson, Wesley Harding.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 30, 2019
