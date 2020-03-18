Home

Pauline Landman Wittenberg FORT WORTH--Pauline Landman Wittenberg passed away Saturday morning, March 14, 2020. Mrs. Wittenberg was 96. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday at Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briarhaven Road. Following committal prayers, she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ed, in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials, if desired, be made to Beth-El Congregation, the Fort Worth Opera Association or the . SURVIVORS: In addition to her children, Gail A. Wittenberg of Santa Fe and Fort Worth and Alan L. Wittenberg of Dallas, Pauline is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020
