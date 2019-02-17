Home

Paz Gonzales Jr. FORT WORTH--Paz Gonzales Jr., 52, a caring son, brother and uncle, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Rita Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Rosary: 6 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Chapel. Paz was born May 12, 1966, in Chicago, Ill. His hobbies were fishing, dancing and love of music. He was preceded in death by his father, Paz Gonzales Sr. SURVIVORS: Mother, Teresa Leathers; sisters, Cynthia Quinones (Jesse Rodriguez), Valeria Olmos (Ruben), Sara Cortez; numerous nieces and nephews; and best buddy, Gizmo.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019
