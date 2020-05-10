Pearl Harwell Cook SAGINAW--Pearl Harwell Cook, longtime resident of Saginaw and retired teacher, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service is planned for Wednesday, May 13, in Bluebonnet Hills Cemetery. She will be buried next her son, Van Cook, who preceded her in death. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be given to Pearl Cook Garden Fund, Saginaw UMC, 209 S. Bluebonnet Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179. SURVIVORS: Husband of 67 years, Manning V. Cook; daughters, Dorrie (Keith) Hall and Barbara "B.B." (Jeff) Stotts; as well as four beloved grandchildren.