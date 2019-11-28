Home

Pearl J. Gooden

Pearl J. Gooden Obituary
Pearl J. Gooden FORT WORTH--Mother Pearl J. Gooden, 96, a lifelong member of the NAACP, transitioned from time into eternity on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 2823 N. Houston St., the Reverend Kraig L. Pullam, pastor. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. You may visit Mother Gooden from noon to 8 p.m. Friday in the Lowery Suite at Tree of Life. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are her beloved children, Johnny Jordan, Willie Pearl Kelley, Lena M. Yates (Robert), Winnie F. Lee, Elsie Curry (Julius), Cheryl Smith (Harry), Janice Gooden and Tammie Gooden; 32 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 28, 2019
