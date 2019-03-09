|
|
Pearlie Lee Dukes FORT WORTH--Pearlie Lee Dukes passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. HOMEGOING SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, Sweethome Baptist Church, 5225 Ramey Ave. Burial: Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Mackiel Billingsley; sisters, Ora Lee Heard, Annie Anderson (Loyd) and Doshia Gaston (Floyd) of Emerson, Ark.; granddaughter, Treleena Coleman (Anthony); two great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 9, 2019