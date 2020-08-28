1/1
Pedro Salinas
Pedro Salinas BENBOOK--Pedro Salinas, 75, lived in Benbrook, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Pedro was born June 29, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Alfonzo and Frances Salinas. Pedro started working for Goodwill in 1963, and he retired from Goodwill. Pedro loved to watch baseball and listen to baseball on the radio. His sweet smile will be missed. May he rest in eternal peace. Pedro was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Carmel Salinas; and his beloved sister, Julia Lopez. SURVIVORS: Pedro is survived by brothers, Alphonso (Gloria) Salinas and Chano Salinas; sister, Yolanda Cervantes; and many nieces and nephews. "Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the softly falling snow."


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 28, 2020.
